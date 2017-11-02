Danny Jordaan Rape Accuser A 'Slut, Gold-Digger, Cast-Off': Trolls Online

Singer and former ANC MP Jennifer Ferguson has been labelled a slut, a gold-digger and a scorned ex, among other things, since accusing South African Football Association (SAFA) boss Danny Jordaan of rape.

A few weeks ago in a social media post, Ferguson shared her account of an incident that allegedly happened 24 years ago. Jordaan denied the allegations in a statement released on Wednesday.

Several conversations on social media have subsequently centred on Ferguson's allegations.

And some of the responses to Ferguson's revelation have forcefully reminded us that a number of people in South Africa have some horrifyingly outdated ideas about rape:

1. Why did she wait so long?

An old standby that assumes reporting rape is an easy or simple process.

How do you report a rape after 24 years!? I don't get that. — Kagiso (@MystikilRATH) November 2, 2017

Other tweeps were ready to enlighten those who "don't get it":

Don't question why she kept quite all these years if you have never been a rape victim.The fear of whether ppl will blv her 💔#DannyJordaan November 1, 2017

You should know that it's incredibly difficult for any woman to come forward with an allegation. No-one does it lightly #DannyJordaan #MeToo — Gillian Faichnie (@GillianF) November 1, 2017

People die with that secret. IT'S 👏 A👏 SCAR👏....It👏 DOES 👏 NOT 👏EXPIRE👏#DannyJordaan https://t.co/LrZEd5SeDN — Nonhlanhla Latha (@Nonny_III) November 1, 2017

2. She must "want money"

Some people really think women fake rapes as an easy-money scheme.

She wants money — Proudly ||XiaKhoeXia (@_IamKhoisan) November 1, 2017

she wants money. otherwise she would have found a way to get the private meeting without going public first. she lost the leverage now — ZacIssaSavage (@Isaac_Moselane) November 2, 2017

I don't buy this story,I think she's her ex girlfriend she wants jodan's money that's all. #DannyJordaan — DEON NDLOZI (@Deonndlozi) November 1, 2017

extortion much? An alleged crime has been alleged committed the only appropriate forum to deal with it is an open court, not in some room — Don (@donvuyo) November 1, 2017

She wants money! simple! the truth will come out and we will be set 100 steps backwards on fighting against sexual harassment #dannyjordaan — ZacIssaSavage (@Isaac_Moselane) November 2, 2017

READ: Dear Ntsiki Mazwai: Strength To You, Speaking Out Could Not Have Been Easy

3. She's a "slut" who "enjoyed it"

Another perennial way to excuse men's behaviour and blame the women who was raped.

Get an affidavit before you sleep with anyone... these are silly days.#DannyJordaan #JenniferFerguson pic.twitter.com/VknhJnw4u8 — KB (@kbpoint) October 19, 2017

#dannyjordaan i think @jennifer did enjoy. Is thats why she was so silent. — why ALways ME💦 (@Y_ALways_AQUILA) October 21, 2017

#DannyJordaan careful guys when you have secret romance with women the sooner you loss interest and marry someone else , they comes back 4 u — Edgars gezane (@Edgars_gezane) November 1, 2017

I'm afraid one day I will sleep with my gf and say i raped her cos i didn't satisfy her ..#metoo#DannyJordaan pic.twitter.com/pKEay8I1kE — SKABA JELA (@ribsonmphao_1) October 19, 2017

No she hasn't since they been watching porn together... — Mahlatsi👌🎓 (@bornweezy1) November 1, 2017

4. She just "wants attention"

According to the Twitter experts, faking a rape is also a great way to build celebrity profile.

#DannyJordaan this woman is an attention seeker😐😕💁🙅 — Sipho Ncube (@Siphoncube75) October 19, 2017

Has a case been opened at the nearest police station or is this part of some book launch somewhere...



#DannyJordaan — Nyathi ka Mbango (@Bheki_Nyathi) October 19, 2017

Agree .Suddenly on the eve of a book launch ?

Ms Ferguson was an Mp ,not someone with out a voice . — Matthew97 (@matthewellis97) October 21, 2017

#DannyJordaan so is Ferguson opening a case or is she exposing Danny. im confused open a case than at SAPS Twitter is not a police station. pic.twitter.com/1pE7239Esv — sizwe ka nzima (@nzima_sizwe) October 19, 2017

This woman is given too much airtime 🙄😳😑 — @East_Gawd11/28🏆 (@MakwetuMfundo) November 1, 2017

5. She "knew him" and "allowed him into her room", so it must be consensual...

Some guys with a degree in Twitter law insist that if a woman allows a man she knows into her hotel room, she has consented to sex...

@eNewsDirect @eNCA #DannyJordaan with due respect to all rape victims. But how can any adult go to hotel rm wt a man nd claim to be raped? — Jackson Kudzo (@kudzo90) November 1, 2017

What is rape- according to you? Going into a hotel room? — Beloved (@thabilelr) November 2, 2017

Thixo, a guy had just said #DannyJordaan didn't rape because he knew the woman and he wasn't violent towards her 😳😳😳 #problematic — #LH44-4xWDC (@daz_inc_) November 1, 2017

Proof is in the pudding,Dont wait 25 years ,And dont invite unwanteds into your room — Brian Smith (@BSmith2859) November 2, 2017

The deflections, projections and outright denials reflected in these tweets explain why South African women –– and women across the globe –– find it gets harder all the time to speak out about sexual harrassment and abuse when they are subjected to it.

This is how we fail victims before they even speak out.

And yes, it needs to change urgently.