The 9 Best Places South Africans Can Visit Without A Visa

South Africa is renowned as one of the finest tourist destinations in the world, and South Africans in turn can travel almost anywhere in the world –– in most cases, as long as they have a visa.

But there are some great places to go that don't require a visa. HuffPost has you covered with a list of the best.

This information can be found on Passport Index:

1. Argentina

SUBSCRIBE AND FOLLOW Get top stories and blog posts emailed to me each day. Newsletters may offer personalized content or advertisements. Learn more Newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please accept our terms of service and privacy policy By checking this box, I accept the Huffington Post South Africa Terms of Service and Privacy Policy Thank you for signing up! You should receive an email to confirm your subscription shortly. There was a problem processing your signup; please try again later Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

Patagonia Argentina, Los Glaciares

2. Bahamas

Fabulous beach with exotic plants and white sand on a background of blue sky and azure blue sea

3. Jamaica

Ocho Rios Jamaica

4. Hong Kong

night view

5. Ireland

The famous location in County Clare in Ireland

6. Kenya

Two Elephants and Kilimanjaro mountain

7. Russia

Red Square with St.Basil Cathedral in Moscow at night.

8. South Korea

Seoul Skyline at night

9. Mauritius