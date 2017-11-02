All Sections
    • LIFESTYLE

    The 9 Best Places South Africans Can Visit Without A Visa

    Need an overseas pick-me-up in a hurry with no time to apply for a visa? HuffPost has you covered.

    02/11/2017 13:45 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago
    Getty Images

    South Africa is renowned as one of the finest tourist destinations in the world, and South Africans in turn can travel almost anywhere in the world –– in most cases, as long as they have a visa.

    belterz via Getty Images

    But there are some great places to go that don't require a visa. HuffPost has you covered with a list of the best.

    This information can be found on Passport Index:

    1. Argentina

    Getty Images
    Patagonia Argentina, Los Glaciares

    2. Bahamas

    Anna_Jedynak via Getty Images
    Fabulous beach with exotic plants and white sand on a background of blue sky and azure blue sea

    3. Jamaica

    wdstock via Getty Images
    Ocho Rios Jamaica

    4. Hong Kong

    Getty Images/foap
    night view

    5. Ireland

    Getty Images
    The famous location in County Clare in Ireland

    6. Kenya

    squashedbox via Getty Images
    Two Elephants and Kilimanjaro mountain

    7. Russia

    Alferova via Getty Images
    Red Square with St.Basil Cathedral in Moscow at night.

    8. South Korea

    uschools via Getty Images
    Seoul Skyline at night

    9. Mauritius

    dibrova via Getty Images
    Jetty silhouette against beautiful sunset in Mauritius Island

