The 9 Best Places South Africans Can Visit Without A Visa
Need an overseas pick-me-up in a hurry with no time to apply for a visa? HuffPost has you covered.
South Africa is renowned as one of the finest tourist destinations in the world, and South Africans in turn can travel almost anywhere in the world –– in most cases, as long as they have a visa.
But there are some great places to go that don't require a visa. HuffPost has you covered with a list of the best.
This information can be found on Passport Index:
1. Argentina
2. Bahamas
3. Jamaica
4. Hong Kong
5. Ireland
6. Kenya
7. Russia
8. South Korea
9. Mauritius