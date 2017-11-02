All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS

    Cameraperson Catches Mbalula Munching In Parly At The Worst Time

    A cameraman caught Fikile Mbalula eating in Parliament while FF+ leader Pieter Groenewald alleged brutal torture during farm murders.

    02/11/2017 16:11 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago
    PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP/Getty Images

    President Jacob Zuma is in Parliament for his last question-and-answer session of the year, and the nation is watching -- so much so, that nothing gets missed.

    While Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald asked whether Zuma was aware that during incidents of farm killings, criminals cut off the testicles of their victims, cooked and ate them, staff members responsible for the cameras in the national assembly cut to show police minister Fikile Mbalula eating at the same time.

    It was the timing of this that prompted Twitter users to call for a promotion for the person responsible, and bonuses for the whole team.

    MORE:MzansiNewsParliament