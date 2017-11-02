WATCH: Diet Fads; Extreme Dieting; So-Called 'Healthy' Foods

Food is more than just fuel for your body -- it can also be very personal.

That's the experience of Dieticians At Work-registered dietician Ashley Gibbon, who sat down with HuffPost SA to share insights on living a healthier lifestyle based on food choices.

She also dismissed some commonly held beliefs about food and healthy living.

1. On "healthy" vs "unhealthy foods"

"A lot of things are associated with health that don't really need to be associated with health."

2. On dieting extremes

"Don't demonise certain foods. You want to be able to have your glass of wine at night, but have your green juice in the morning."

3. On diet fads

"With all the diet fads coming out, it is difficult."

"You must remember, however, that your value is not based on the size of your body," Gibbon added.

Making better food choices is ultimately about living a healthier lifestyle.