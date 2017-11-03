5 Underrated Holiday Destinations In South Africa🇿🇦

It is almost holiday season, with December and the new year around the corner, so now looks like the perfect time to plan a vacation.

So if you are looking for the best that South Africa has to offer, you might want to consider this listicle of well-kept secrets: the 5 most underrated holiday destinations in the country. After all, local is lekker!

1. Sun City -- North West

Sun City, a little way past Rustenburg in North West, is one of the best holiday resorts in South Africa, not matter how kitsch its "Vegas" style roots might be. It is unique for its variety, as it is home to the Valley of the Waves, a superb show arena, a game reserve, golf courses, a crocodile farm and, of course, lots of casino thrills.

There are also 6 different accommodation options at your disposal, including The Palace, the Cascades, the Cabanas and the Soho, the resort's original hotel.

Whether you're looking for a romantic stay with your partner, a fun weekend getaway with friends, or a vacation with the family, Sun City Resort has it all.

2. Wild Coast -- Kwa- Zulu Natal

Wild Coast Sun, situated adjacent to Port Edward on the KwaZulu-Natal/Eastern Cape border, is the destination for anyone looking for the ultimate South Coast beach experience. There is an 18-hole golf course, the Wild Waves Water Park, as well as spas, theatres and casinos to entertain guests, and kilometres of unspoilt Wild Coast beaches to enjoy as well.

The 2017 Nedbank Golf Challenge, hosted by South African golf veteran Gary Player, will take place in November, so if great international golf is what blows your hair back, make your way to the Wild Coast Sun before it gets overbooked.

3. Panorama Route

Lake near the Three Rondavels, from Blyde River Canyon, South Africa. Famous landmark. African panorama

The Panorama Route explores the Mpumalanga highlands, forming the north-eastern section of the Drakensberg's Great Escarpment and coincidentally containing the third-oldest rocks on Earth, near Berbeton. Not a holiday destination in itself, it's a route taking travellers through areas that are filled with great vacation spots.

These destinations include God's Window, the Blyde River Canyon, the historic gold-rush ghost town of Pilgrim's Rest, and the spectacular Bourke's Luck potholes.

God's Window in the Blyde River Canyon

Panorama from God's Window along the Blyde River Canyon, Mpumalanga Probince, South Africa

Three Rondavels

Bourke's Luck Potholes

4. Table Mountain

Table Mountain, home to the richest but geographically smallest floral kingdom on Earth, was voted one of the New Seven Wonders of the World in 2011. It is a national monument site, and of course Cape Town and the surrounding Cape winelands are filled with hotels, guesthouses and bed-and-breakfast outfits to suit a range of budgets.

Cape Town and the 12 Apostels from above in South Africa

If you are in the mood to touch the sky, be sure to experience the stunning cableway with its panoramic view, before you see the Mother City from on top of the world.

5. Cradle Of Humankind

The site of the discovery of a 2.3-million-year-old hominid fossil and a national heritage site, the Cradle of Humankind has more than just history and fossils on offer. There are lots of relaxing bushveld accommodation options too.

Misty Hills, set in more than 24 hectares of lush botanical gardens, is one of them. Royal and presidential suites each offer enclosed walled-in gardens and plunge pools, offering guests total privacy and luxury.