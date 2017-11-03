7 Best Sneakers You Have To Cop Before Summer Drops
It is officially kicks season!
Summer is almost here, and if you're an advocate of dope sneakers, you know that it will be the season for kicks.
Moving away from high tops and boots, this "kick season" promises to be lit. You may even find yourself experiencing FOMO if you're stuck in outdated sneakers.
With a bigger range of kicks to choose from, ranging from Reebok to Vans to Nike, here are the 7 best sneakers you have to cop before the summer drops.
1. Reebok Classic
and for women...
2. Nike Airmax 97
a sneaker for all...
3. Vans Old Skool
and there's a variety...
4. Adidas Ace 16
A football-inspired sneaker.
5. New Balance
and this beaut...
6. Asics
7. Converse