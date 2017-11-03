7 Best Sneakers You Have To Cop Before Summer Drops

Summer is almost here, and if you're an advocate of dope sneakers, you know that it will be the season for kicks.

Moving away from high tops and boots, this "kick season" promises to be lit. You may even find yourself experiencing FOMO if you're stuck in outdated sneakers.

With a bigger range of kicks to choose from, ranging from Reebok to Vans to Nike, here are the 7 best sneakers you have to cop before the summer drops.

1. Reebok Classic

and for women...

2. Nike Airmax 97

(Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

a sneaker for all...

3. Vans Old Skool

and there's a variety...

4. Adidas Ace 16

A football-inspired sneaker.

5. New Balance

and this beaut...

6. Asics

7. Converse