    • LIFESTYLE

    7 Best Sneakers You Have To Cop Before Summer Drops

    It is officially kicks season!

    04/11/2017 10:01 SAST | Updated 5 hours ago
    Christian Vierig via Getty Images

    Summer is almost here, and if you're an advocate of dope sneakers, you know that it will be the season for kicks.

    Moving away from high tops and boots, this "kick season" promises to be lit. You may even find yourself experiencing FOMO if you're stuck in outdated sneakers.

    With a bigger range of kicks to choose from, ranging from Reebok to Vans to Nike, here are the 7 best sneakers you have to cop before the summer drops.

    1. Reebok Classic

    Spree.co.za

    and for women...

    Spree.co.za

    2. Nike Airmax 97

    Christian Vierig via Getty Images
    (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

    a sneaker for all...

    Christian Vierig via Getty Images

    3. Vans Old Skool

    GQ.com

    and there's a variety...

    Edgar Alvarez, Engadget

    4. Adidas Ace 16

    GQ.com

    A football-inspired sneaker.

    5. New Balance

    GQ.co.za

    and this beaut...

    GQ.com

    6. Asics

    GQ.com

    7. Converse

    Converse

