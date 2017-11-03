Editor's Choice: HuffPost's Best Videos Of The Week That Was

This week, one of oldest figures in politics, Mangosuthu Buthelezi, announced that he will not be contesting the Inkatha Freedom Party leadership at the IFP's next conference. Meanwhile, ANC Treasury Zweli Mkhize took the hot seat at #702Townhall, as part of his campaign for the ANC presidency.

We also had the opportunity to sit down with business owner Nonku Ntshona, who gave us insight into some of the challenges she faces in a male-dominated industry, and as the new month kicks in, we looked into how emotional eating can affect a person.

1. MANGOSUTHU BUTHELEZI IS STEPPING ASIDE: Inkatha Freedom Party leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi will not be contesting the next IFP conference. Buthelezi has been the leader of the party since 1975. Here is a look at his life... READ MORE.





2. BUILDING A PATH FOR WOMEN: Nonku Ntshona, Managing Director of Nonku and Associates, is taking on the challenges of being a female in the quantity surveying industry, and she's making it work. READ MORE.

3. ZWELI MKHIZE BEING CLEAR ABOUT UNITY: ANC presidential candidate Zweli Mkhize was invited to the #702TownHall to answer questions about the way he plans to lead the ANC, should he win in December. READ MORE.

4. EATING RIGHT CAN SAVE YOUR LIFE: Studies done on diets showcase how some diets might actually be bad for you. We sat down with Ashley Gibbon from Dieticians at Work, to help us understand the fad diets out there and how they can affect you. READ MORE.

5: ANELE MDODA BRINGS BACK THE LAUGHS: Anele Mdoda, the host of "Real Talk With Anele" on SABC3, recently started shooting the third season of her show. We had an opportunity to sit down with her and pick her brain on a few things.