Next 'OPW' Presenter From These 6 Finalists -- You Can Vote!

The search is still on for the next presenter of Mzansi's favourite wedding show, "Our Perfect Wedding" –– and now the ball is in the viewers' court, as they get to decide the winner.

Read: 'OPW' Starts Nationwide Search For The Next Thembisa Mdoda -- Could It Be You?

The new presenter will have fill the shoes of past presenter Thembisa Mdoda, who left the show after three successful seasons.

The Top 6 finalists were announced during the latest episode of the nationwide televised search, aired on Thursday night.

Also Read: Move Over 'Idols Wooden Mic' -- 'Our Perfect Wedding Presenter Search' Is Like The Real Ish

Voting lines are open and will close on Sunday, 12 November.

Here are the finalists:

Asanda

She first auditioned in East London, and you can vote for her here.

Kayise

Her audition was in Johannesburg, and here's how you can pick her.

Mbasa

She also auditioned in East London. You can vote for her here.

Natasha

Another talent found in East London. Here's how you can vote for her.

Nolusindiso

You can vote here for Nolusindiso –– obviously, East London has a surplus of stars.

Noni

She had her first audition in... er, guess! Yup, East London! Here's how you can vote for her.

The winner of the search will start presenting "OPW" in January 2018.

Through December, actress Lerato Zah Moloi will join the show as a guest presenter, until the viewers' choice from the Top 6 can take over.

"OPW" airs every Sunday on Mzansi Magic (channel 161) at 7pm.

The presenter search airs on the same channel every Thursday at 9.30pm.