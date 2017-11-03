Social media messenger app WhatsApp briefly went down worldwide on Friday, although the service is reportedly fully functional again.

The app crashed this morning leaving users unable to send or receive messages, or make voice and video calls. Initial complaints first began appearing in the U.K., when users found they were unable to access the app.

Me when I realized that #Whatsapp is down pic.twitter.com/FI8rpcGslq — Bg Jimy (@YoutubeBgJimy) November 3, 2017

Reports of an outage in India and South Africa followed soon after. WhatsApp users around the world reported problems via independent website Down Detector.

This outage tracker received reports from WhatsApp users in the U.K., parts of Europe and South America about issues with the service. WhatsApp, nevertheless, had not posted on social media about the outage at the time of publication.

REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Social media users took to Twitter just to check if the site was really down. Some of the comments, unsurprisingly, showed some users panicking as is usually the case when major social media platforms go (temporarily) bust.

When #WhatsApp is down and you have to resort to using SMS #StoneAge pic.twitter.com/qQpQmkfMwE — Tristan Meyer (@trizzymeyer) November 3, 2017

WhatsApp service down in different countries of World. including UK, USA, Pak, India.#WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/vFDpJY4sqg — Irshad Ali (@irshadaajnews) November 3, 2017

So let's have a break. #Whatsapp is down in Mumbai. — Shivangi Thakur (@thakur_shivangi) November 3, 2017

#whatsapp gone done. Going to have to revert to back up plan of talking to one another pic.twitter.com/tmfEDsTPv6 — Marcus Marley (@_Sparkytus_) November 3, 2017

#Whatsapp down in Malaysia 😔😔😔 — Mahen CBG (@mahen_cbg) November 3, 2017

Sees #WhatsApp is down.



Wonders how I'm gonna communicate with the rest of the world today. pic.twitter.com/UrqRI8MYGG — Lou | Birds & Lilies (@louisehegarty) November 3, 2017

#WhatsApp being down....many users faces right now...... guess you'll have to talk to people now 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/a6QqpFyOEP — Tim ♿ (@timeye) November 3, 2017