This Is Why The SSA Wants Jacques Pauw's Zuma Book Gone

A top-secret state intelligence programme had allegedly guzzled as much as R1-billion of taxpayers' money in just three years.

Intelligence operatives were used to get Zuma off the hook on 783 counts of fraud, corruption and racketeering.

These are just some of the claims made in Jacques Pauw's book, "The President's Keepers", which the State Security Agency (SSA) wants off the shelves immediately.

It emerged on Friday that the SSA had issued the book's publishers a cease-and-desist letter demanding that they withdraw the book from stores and retract parts of the book. The SSA is also threatening criminal charges.

This comes after an earlier statement by the South African Revenue Service (SARS), which said they are seeking legal advice on what steps to take in establishing criminal and civil investigations into Pauw and the Sunday Times and the circumstances pertaining to the "unlawful disclosure" of "confidential taxpayer information".

The SSA clearly wants the book off the shelves. Here, according to some of the allegations detailed in Pauw's book, is why: