    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Dineo Moeketsi And Solo Are Such Goals And These Loved Up Snaps Of Them Prove It

    ❤ ❤ ❤

    04/11/2017 10:03 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago
    DineoMoeketsi/ Instagram

    Media personality Dineo Moeketsi and her rapper beau, Solo are the most stylish couple of the year 2017 and we totally get why.

    Come Sunday, the SA Style Awards will honour this year's winners in various categories and the couple has taken home the title of Most Stylish Couple.

    Other winners include Black Coffee, Candice Swanepoel and Kefilwe Mabote and Luthando "Loot Love" Shosha.

    These loved-up snaps of the duo are giving us all the feels this Saturday morning.

    🎧 " I reach out for the part of me that lives in you that only our two hearts can find..."🎧 👑❤️👑 #vdj2017 #ForeverMCM 📸 @aust_malema

    Other winners include:

    Most Stylish Performing Artist in Music -- Black Coffee

    Most Stylish Media Personality -- Ayanda Thabethe

    Most Stylish Designer: interior or fashion -- Tristan Du Plessis

    Most Stylish Model -- Candice Swanepoel

    Most Stylish Business Person -- Colin Coleman

