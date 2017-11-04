Dineo Moeketsi And Solo Are Such Goals And These Loved Up Snaps Of Them Prove It

Media personality Dineo Moeketsi and her rapper beau, Solo are the most stylish couple of the year 2017 and we totally get why.

Come Sunday, the SA Style Awards will honour this year's winners in various categories and the couple has taken home the title of Most Stylish Couple.

Other winners include Black Coffee, Candice Swanepoel and Kefilwe Mabote and Luthando "Loot Love" Shosha.

These loved-up snaps of the duo are giving us all the feels this Saturday morning.

Other winners include:

Most Stylish Performing Artist in Music -- Black Coffee

Most Stylish Media Personality -- Ayanda Thabethe

Most Stylish Designer: interior or fashion -- Tristan Du Plessis

Most Stylish Model -- Candice Swanepoel

Most Stylish Business Person -- Colin Coleman