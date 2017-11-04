Everyone's Talking About That Jessica Nkosi And Phindile Gwala Lunch

A video showing actresses Phindile Gwala and Jessica Nkosi hanging out with a member of "Bling Bandits" is doing rounds on social media sparking mixed reactions.

In the video, Gwala can be seen adding salt and pepper to a stash of cash on her plate meanwhile Nkosi can be seen recording the moment. A man opposite them is also seen recording what Gwala is doing whilst boasting that they're "chewing cash."

Baphila kamnandi oJessica Nkosi yaz. pic.twitter.com/O0ojhUHog5 — Zweli Ndhlovu (@JustZweli) November 3, 2017

The man first made headlines in 2016 when a video of him flashing a suitcase full of money went viral on Facebook. At the time, people called for him to be investigated as one of the money bags was branded Fidelity.

Watch till the end. pic.twitter.com/RkLC0O0LM4 — 式 itwo (@i_two) November 3, 2017

Although people stand divided on who to back, many have criticised the duo for allowing their hangout session to be filmed.

While Nkosi has received the most criticism over the video, many have come to her defence.

That video circulating with Jessica Nkosi n Noni is shocking. Jess is a brand n she should know Betta!!! She stands to lose more. 😩😥😥 November 4, 2017

Can someone please balance me. What did Jessica Nkosi do in that video that is so wrong? — W.Moruri 💙 (@Aphrodite_ZA2) November 4, 2017

But #JessicaNkosi seems bored in that video I don't understand why y'all are dragging her. pic.twitter.com/bpk833Wbqp — A Dreamer (@Leeroy_Maja) November 4, 2017

If Jessica Nkosi Was Uncomfortable Then Why Was She Taking A Video Phindile Spicing That Money ... pic.twitter.com/jIgPFpMBaC — ZALI (@HimThird) November 4, 2017

Some have also called on her to speak out on what happened:

Dear @JessicaNkosi kindly issue a statement regarding your trending video and clear your name ASAP.. — Perseverance👑 (@_maine_89) November 4, 2017

But then again, this is the city, so anything flies, right?