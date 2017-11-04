All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Everyone's Talking About That Jessica Nkosi And Phindile Gwala Lunch

    Here's why.

    04/11/2017 14:13 SAST | Updated 16 minutes ago
    Lindile Mbontsi/ Foto24/ Gallo Images/ Getty Images)

    A video showing actresses Phindile Gwala and Jessica Nkosi hanging out with a member of "Bling Bandits" is doing rounds on social media sparking mixed reactions.

    In the video, Gwala can be seen adding salt and pepper to a stash of cash on her plate meanwhile Nkosi can be seen recording the moment. A man opposite them is also seen recording what Gwala is doing whilst boasting that they're "chewing cash."

    The man first made headlines in 2016 when a video of him flashing a suitcase full of money went viral on Facebook. At the time, people called for him to be investigated as one of the money bags was branded Fidelity.

    Although people stand divided on who to back, many have criticised the duo for allowing their hangout session to be filmed.

    While Nkosi has received the most criticism over the video, many have come to her defence.

    Some have also called on her to speak out on what happened:

    But then again, this is the city, so anything flies, right?

