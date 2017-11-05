5 Things You're Guaranteed To Find In Gospel Music Videos

Pastor Lungi Ndala performs during the Crown Gospel Blesstival at Carnival City on June 24, 2017, in Johannesburg, South Africa. The Crown Gospel Blesstival is an event for music festivities, a celebration of the SABC Crown Gospel music awards.

Come November 25, the who's who of the gospel industry will gather at the Durban ICC for the 10th anniversary of the Crown Gospel Awards.

The awards are the brainchild of Zanele Mbokazi and celebrate the crème de la crème of the industry.

Anyone who follows gospel music will know that not only are the music videos a big deal -- but so are the background features that make the videos come to life. One thing is for sure, location is of paramount importance.

We have rounded up five of our favourite things that you're guaranteed to find in gospel music videos.

1. Rivers/water features:

Gospel music videos are known to have water features -- this could be a river, the sea or maybe a waterfall (manipulated on the background) but a water feature is a guaranteed aspect of a gospel music video, or at least most of them.

2. Deserts:

As previously mentioned, location is everything and the desert look is quite fashionable within gospel circles.

This video of the song, "Everywhere" by Mawat featuring Dvyne, is nominated in the best music video category.

3. Green scenery:

We think green scenery with mountainous views is one of those things that make gospel music videos such a pleasure to watch.

This video is also nominated in the best music video category at this year's Crown Gospel Awards.

4. The fashion:

Like any music video from any genre, gospel stars know how to slay for their videos. Nthethelelo's video of his song, "Ngaphandle Kwakho" is the perfect example -- he and his backing vocalists are dressed to the nines.

We think Sinach's music video for "Way Maker" ticks more than just one box -- the fashion here is lit, the location is great and the lip-synching skills are next-level.