Cape Town's premier summer wavescape festival starts in a few days. The festival runs in Durban in July and makes its way to the Mother City in November.

Part of the festival will be an unusual exhibition on 30 November 2017 of surfing women photographed by Saskia Koerner. Koerner is creating "Lightwaves", a collection of portraits of the "tribe" of single-fin female surfers she has encountered in her travels.

Her portrait series celebrates the lives of the surfers, who she says are closely interwoven with their passion for surfing single-fin boards.

Koerner says that her work has raised issues about image and gender, and also those regarding gender inequality, marginalisation and sexualisation of women in the surfing world.

LIGHTWAVES || outtake from my portrait session with lisetteforsyth and OJ down at our local... https://t.co/JaDqvfYC7Z — saskia koerner (@saskiakoerner) November 4, 2017

She portrays her series in a way that demonstrates that women are different in shape and sizes and also shows how they are passionate about the ocean and riding waves and not just "looking sexy as they want you to in the magazines."

In this series, Koerner says she seeks to explore and celebrate the untold story of female surfing in iconic surf spots around the world.

"I have been immersed in the culture my entire life, and heritage and nostalgia are a strong force behind my project."

The project was started in 2013, while Koerner was doing her Bachelor of Fine Arts at Brooks Institute of Photography in Santa Barbara, California.

Also read: These Could Be The Reasons Why Cape Town Is The 'Healthiest' City To Live In This Year

Be sure to check out more of Saskia's work here.