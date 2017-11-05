Time To Ban The Old SA Flag? -- Nelson Mandela Foundation

The Nelson Mandela Foundation has questioned whether it is time to ban the old South African flag, following the #BlackMonday protests, where the flag was reportedly seen, News24 reported.

Thousands protested last Monday over farm murders during the controversial protest, which saw the ANC condemning the use of the old South African flag by some protesters. Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa was also among those who condemned the use of the flag.

On Sunday, the Foundation said there was "no doubt" that the protests had "deepened divides in South Africa".

"Is it time to criminalise displays of the old flag? Is there a connection between the hubris of the Black Monday protests and the deep well of rage which underlies individual cases of murder on white-owned farms?

"How do we foster a collective revulsion at the murder of any South African, regardless of categorisation? Can we turn our country from one defined by violence into one inspired by Madiba's dream of freedom?" said the Foundation in a statement.

"The Nelson Mandela Foundation has spent a week reflecting and consulting with stakeholders. We welcome, for instance, AgriSA's assurance to us that it supports the Constitution's provision for national symbols and distances itself from displays of the old flag like we saw a week ago.

The use of the flag was also debated on social media, with several calls for it to be banned.

Bringing the old South African flag out in public should be classified as criminal today — muhammed vahed (@mo7vahed) October 30, 2017

@afriforum The old South African flag is a symbol of racism. Anyone with the old South African flag should be dealt with @ANN7tv @eNCA pic.twitter.com/4WKNnTT5lU — Black Sheep (@BlackShep11) October 30, 2017

If you even own an old South African flag, then you are part of the problem. — Alastair McAlpine (@AlastairMcA30) October 30, 2017