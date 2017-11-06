Best Of HuffPost On 6 November: 7 Stories You Shouldn't Miss

1. By announcing Naledi Pandor as his deputy, presidential hopeful Cyril Ramaphosa is thinking ahead to the national elections in 2019, where the ANC will have to display a credible leadership structure to win back voters. However, the decision may be detrimental to his own campaign for the number one spot come the ANC's national conference in December 2017, as Pandor does not have the backing of any significant constituencies in the party. Read here.

2. Writer Jacques Pauw's lawyers have hit back at the State Security Agency (SSA), saying its threat of court action over the controversial book "The President's Keepers" is "incongruous" and "serves no rational purpose". Representing Pauw and NB Publishers, Willem de Klerk Attorneys has issued a letter stating that the SSA order can neither stop the distribution or withdrawal of the book nor the retraction of any of its content. Read here.

3. Feeling a little blue this Monday? You're guaranteed to feel a lot better as soon as you see what former ANC spokesperson Carl Niehaus and former finance minister David "Des" van Rooyen got up to this weekend. The two were supporting President Jacob Zuma ahead of his OR Tambo memorial lecture in Kagiso near Krugersdorp on Sunday, and their dance moves left many in stitches. Some even questioned whether Niehaus was dancing to the same song the president was singing... Check it out here.

4. The "Marok", a community of gender-bending heavy-metal women rockers in Botswana, have caught the attention of the world. By day they are police and military officers, housewives and government administrators -- but when the sun sets, they don their leathers, crank up the music, and leave their other lives behind. Read about it here.

5. If the Guptas, the Zumas, and those whose names appear in the GuptaLeaks skip the country to Dubai, National Prosecuting Authority head Shaun Abrahams should face prosecution for obstruction of justice, writes political analyst Molifi Tshabalala. Read why Abrahams is unfit to hold office here.

6. At least 26 are dead and 20 others injured after a gunman opened fire at a small Baptist church in rural Texas in the US on Sunday morning. The ages of the wounded and dead range from 5 to 72 years. Read more here.

7. The 21st instalment of the annual SA Style Awards was held on Sunday night, and, as usual, high fashion was the order of the day. The who's who of both the entertainment and fashion industries gathered at Sandton City's Diamond Walk to honour this year's most stylish media personalities. See what went down here.