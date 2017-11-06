Car Crashes Into School Classroom, Killing Two Children

Two children are dead after a car crashed into a school at Greenacre in Sydney, injuring several students.

The two young boys aged eight died and as many as 21 were injured after a woman crashed into Banksia Road Public School on Tuesday morning.

The vehicle crashed into a demountable building around 9.45am. Two children were transported to Westmead Hospital, where they died after they were critically injured from "multiple traumas" after the crash.

"As a result of that collision, five kids were urgently conveyed to Westmead Hospital. Tragically, two of those kids, male children, are deceased," a police spokesman told reporters.

"It is ongoing and we'll be here for some time to unravel this dreadful event."

Five injured children were urgently rushed to Westmead Hospital.

Pictures from the scene showed a crowd of distressed parents swarming the school's Boronia Road main entrance to collect their children.

NSW Fire and Rescue Superintendent Adam Dewbury said teachers and members of the public who heard the accident ran into the scene to help.

"The response by the first responders was fantastic. World-class. And also with the teachers (who) provided the best treatment to these children who had suffered the injury," he said.

It was carnage and pandemonium when Ambulance services arrived to find people assisting the injured, a NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said. Children were left screaming for their parents.

"Obviously a scene of carnage, a number of distressed and overwhelmed children and teachers at a scene of a horrible accident, and obviously and pandemonium," she said.

"It's always chaotic until there's order. New South Wales ambulance paramedics were well able to bring that order to that chaos this morning."

The Ambulance spokeswoman could not confirm if CPR was performed at the scene.

The female car driver, 52, was uninjured, while police have confirmed she has been taken to hospital for mandatory blood and urine tests.

