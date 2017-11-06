Carl Niehaus Dancing Behind Zuma Is What The Doctor Ordered

Feeling a little blue this Monday? You're guaranteed to feel a lot better as soon as you see what former ANC spokesperson Carl Niehaus and former finance minister David "Des" van Rooyen got up to this weekend.

The two were supporting President Jacob Zuma ahead of his OR Tambo memorial lecture in Kagiso near Krugersdorp on Sunday, and their dance moves left many in stitches. Some even questioned whether Niehaus was dancing to the same song the president was singing...

Look at that white fraudster jumping off tune while attempting a toyi-toyi pic.twitter.com/Cutx9HREvu — #SinuousLinesDesign (@Sentletse) November 5, 2017

And people are not coping.

Ohhhh dear they're on fire..😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/2qzRMb5rVE — Dave Thipe (@DaveThipe) November 5, 2017

A ya kwini yena? 😂😂 — Floyd Nkuna (@AmuFloyd) November 5, 2017

😂😂😂😂 lmao why am only finding out about this video now 😂😂 Yena aya kwini? pic.twitter.com/sX7jOkuxlU — Felicity Knows 👑 (@Felicity_M2) October 28, 2017

Loosely translated, the phrase yena a ya kwini, much circulated and memed on social media after Bhuti July's outburst, means where was he/she going?