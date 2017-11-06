DA Will Use 'Every Available Tool' To Stop Mahlobo's Nuclear Plans

The DA stands ready to interdict any attempt by Energy Minister David Mahlobo to "force through a nuclear deal despite the fact that South Africa does not need or afford the estimated R1-trillion deal," says the DA's energy shadow minister, Gordon Mackay.

According to City Press on Sunday, officials in Mahlobo's department have been working weekends to finalise the country's reviewed integrated energy resource plan four months ahead of schedule.

The publication reported the plan to determine South Africa's "energy mix" would be finalised within two weeks despite expectations it would only be complete by February next year.



"We would have been talking February, but now we are talking November 14," an insider told City Press.

The DA's Mackay said it had become clearer "with each passing day" that Mahlobo was appointed to ensure the nuclear deal would be pushed through.

We will not allow Mahlobo to appease his friends, the Russians, at the expense of millions of South Africans who are struggling to survive with no jobs in a flat economy. Gordon Mackay

"The DA will use every legal and Parliamentary tool at our disposal to ensure that the generations to come will not be shackled to massive debt that will compromise South Africa's future," he said.