Disgraced Former Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu Has Been Located

Former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu has been found. The Times reported on Monday that Mahlangu is studying for her second MBA at the University of Bedfordshire in London, U.K. Mahlangu's attorney, Christophorou, reportedly confirmed this to The Times.

Mahlangu was MEC when 1,712 mentally-ill patients were transferred from Life Esidemeni facilities to NGOs in 2016, leading to 141 deaths. There have been numerous calls for her to appear before arbitration hearings into the deaths, chaired by Justice Dikgang Moseneke.

According to News24, the ANC in Gauteng said Mahlangu is willing to appear before the tribunal and that she had contacted the office of the arbitrator to make arrangements.

Reports that Mahlangu was studying at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) were debunked by health journalism outfit Bhekisisa, who reported that she was not registered there.

On Monday, The Times reported that Mahlangu now lives in London and is a full-time student at the university, and that she is doing an extra course at the LSE.

Moseneke reportedly said that hearings, which continue on Wednesday, would not finish until Mahlangu and two other senior officials testified.

"Steps must be taken so we have them here. We are not going to run out of time," he reportedly said.