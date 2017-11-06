Jennifer Ferguson: Rape Victims Don't Get Justice In SA Courts

Singer and former ANC MP Jennifer Ferguson has told HuffPost SA that she does not think she will find justice by taking South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan to court after accusing him of rape.

She is currently consulting with lawyers about whether she should be pressing criminal charges, but she believes other measures, such as mediation, could perhaps be considered.

Jordaan is likely to get away with the alleged rape because of his position in society, Ferguson believes.

"We're not likely to get any form of legal action. Civil action is based on the balance of probabilities, so it is slightly more balanced," Ferguson said.

Jordaan apparently said no to and has been "very condescending" of her suggestion that he considers "a restorative-justice mediation process".

"In court, we don't own our stories anymore, and you don't write the ending of your story. When we are doing it within conversation, within mediation, we hold the dignity of the ownership of our story."

She highlights how impersonal courts are when it comes to rape.

She also places emphasis on the idea that legal processes cannot "honour victims' vulnerability".

The singer first made the allegations in a blog entry she posted in October 2017, giving sensitive and explicit details of the incident, which allegedly happened two decades ago.

Following the post, many women came out in support of Ferguson, and three other women came forward saying they were also victims of Jordaan's abuse.

After a long silence, Jordaan spoke out about the matter last week denying the allegations and welcoming any criminal proceedings instituted against him.

Look out for more on HuffPost SA's interview with Ferguson.