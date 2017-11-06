Manana Assault: Club Fined R200,000 For Trading After Hours

The Fourways branch of Cubana nightclub was fined for breaking the Gauteng Liquor Act on the night former deputy minister Mduduzi Manana assaulted three women there.

Following an incident in August 2017 during which Mduduzi Manana, a former deputy higher education and training minister, assaulted three women in the early hours of the morning at the Fourways branch of the Cubana nightclub, the Gauteng Liquor Board has now fined the branch R200,000 for serving alcohol after the official cut-off of 2am.

Of the R200,000, R150,000 has been suspended for five years, explained Gauteng economic development MEC Lebogang Maile's spokesperson Castro Ngobese.

"If a similar offence is committed during the five years, the R150,000 will be upheld. The board will also make a decision whether to withdraw their licence or not," Ngobese said.

Cubana contravened the Gauteng Liquor Act by selling alcohol outside of the legal hours, which are between 8am and 2am, Ngobese said.

After pleading guilty, Manana was convicted of three counts of assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm. He also stepped down from his government position.

He is expected back in court for sentencing on November 7.

News24