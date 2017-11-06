Ntsiki Mazwai: Zuma Book Is 'White Trash' And Jacques Pauw 'Is A P@&$'

The Mazwai sisters Nomsa and Ntsiki (in green beads) Photo : Gallo Images/Daily Sun/Robert Tlapu

While South Africans are flocking to buy investigative journalist and author Jacques Pauw's explosive book, "The President's Keepers", poet and social commentator Ntsiki Mazwai could not get past the first page.

An irked Mazwai took to social media on Monday morning tweeting "I couldn't read further" and accusing Pauw of "white arrogance".

So no....i couldnt read further than page one of that white arrogance...... November 6, 2017

She then goes on to call Pauw delusional and then swears at him.

I dont know how you got past the first page where his delusional mind tells him his computer was stolen by 'them' ....the white arrogance November 6, 2017

Then he writes about the poor black children....mqundu.....and telling us about dangerous coloured neighbourhood. Your Paus is a Poes qha — ntsikimazwai.com (@ntsikimazwai) November 6, 2017

Mazwai also called the book "white trash".

Im dissappointed to see people we take seriously telling us to buy this white trash — ntsikimazwai.com (@ntsikimazwai) November 6, 2017

She also criticised conscious black people who were supporting Pauw.

I always find it amazing when your woke blacks fall all over themselves on white hype.....woke yamasipa. — ntsikimazwai.com (@ntsikimazwai) November 6, 2017

She then said arresting Zuma was not going to make all South Africa's problems disappear "but arresting corrupt whites in corporate will impact on our [South Africans'] lives".

I dont think arresting zuma is gonna make all our problems disappear.....but arresting corrupt whites in corporate will impact on our lives — ntsikimazwai.com (@ntsikimazwai) November 6, 2017

Pauw's controversial book was released last week, causing quite a stir. The book contains serious allegations against President Jacob Zuma, among them that he received monthly payments of R1-million from controversial tender mogul Roy Moodley without declaring it to the South African Revenue Service.

The State Security Agency (SSA) has since demanded the book be withdrawn from stores; however, most book stores have continued selling following the a high demand.

READ: Max Du Preez: Zuma's Spooks Are Using Apartheid-Era Tricks