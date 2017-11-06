All Sections
Terms | Privacy Policy

    • NEWS

    Ntsiki Mazwai: Zuma Book Is 'White Trash' And Jacques Pauw 'Is A P@&$'

    The socialite is not impressed with Jacques Pauw's book, and she's not mincing her words about it.

    06/11/2017 09:22 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago
    Gallo Images
    The Mazwai sisters Nomsa and Ntsiki (in green beads) Photo : Gallo Images/Daily Sun/Robert Tlapu

    While South Africans are flocking to buy investigative journalist and author Jacques Pauw's explosive book, "The President's Keepers", poet and social commentator Ntsiki Mazwai could not get past the first page.

    An irked Mazwai took to social media on Monday morning tweeting "I couldn't read further" and accusing Pauw of "white arrogance".

    She then goes on to call Pauw delusional and then swears at him.

    Mazwai also called the book "white trash".

    She also criticised conscious black people who were supporting Pauw.

    She then said arresting Zuma was not going to make all South Africa's problems disappear "but arresting corrupt whites in corporate will impact on our [South Africans'] lives".

    Pauw's controversial book was released last week, causing quite a stir. The book contains serious allegations against President Jacob Zuma, among them that he received monthly payments of R1-million from controversial tender mogul Roy Moodley without declaring it to the South African Revenue Service.

    The State Security Agency (SSA) has since demanded the book be withdrawn from stores; however, most book stores have continued selling following the a high demand.

