People Are Now Putting Glitter In Their Coffee Because Sugar Is So Last Season

Remember the simpler days when sugar was the only thing people ever put in their coffees? It's safe to say those times are well and truly behind us because 'glitter coffee' is what the trendy kids drink these days.

'Coffee By Di Bella' is the Aussie company behind these glorious and glittery beverages. They're made just like any other coffee, with the beans, the coffee shot and the milk. Of course, the not-so-secret ingredient is a generous helping of edible glitter.

A post shared by vinita (@miss_vinita_) on Nov 5, 2017 at 6:57am PST

A post shared by Bernadette Rigney (@bernadette_fab) on Nov 4, 2017 at 11:48pm PDT

A post shared by Ivy Wild London (@ivywildlondon) on Nov 6, 2017 at 11:41am PST

An England based coffee shop called 'Melbourne in Lichfield' is another cafe that has been experimenting with these glitter-topped drinks. They've been using gold glitter to jazz-up everything from their cappuccinos to their turmeric lattes. They're even offering free pony rides with every purchase of a glitter coffee.

A post shared by Deb Pease (@melbourneinlichfield) on Nov 1, 2017 at 3:54am PDT

A post shared by Deb Pease (@melbourneinlichfield) on Nov 1, 2017 at 2:05am PDT

A post shared by Deb Pease (@melbourneinlichfield) on Nov 6, 2017 at 11:01am PST

So if you're having a rough day or your plain, coffee-coloured morning beverage isn't dazzling how you'd like, glitter coffee could be the thing you've been waiting for.