This Is Why You Should Never Store Eggs In The Fridge Door

You know that handy egg rack on the door of your fridge?

Yeah, don't use it.

Storing your eggs in the fridge door will expose them to sudden temperature changes each time the door opens and closes, says food storage expert Vlatka Lake. And that will make them go rotten faster, Lake recently told The Sun.

Don't do this.

"When it comes to eggs, there is a huge debate on where they should be kept, with some saying in the fridge and others saying on the counter," Lake said. "The general consensus is to store eggs in the fridge, but not in the egg racks commonly found on the fridge door."

Egg safety in Canada

In Europe, it's common to store eggs at room temperature, but because of differences in production practices, that is not advised in North America.

Fresh eggs should always be stored in the fridge, and never frozen, according to Health Canada. They should never be kept at room temperature for more than two hours, whether they're raw or cooked, the agency added.

Eggs should be in the main part of the fridge, albeit, with the carton closed over top of them.

And as for their place in the fridge?

"Eggs should be refrigerated as soon as possible in the coldest section of the refrigerator (usually the body of the fridge)," Health Canada said.

Keeping them in their carton will also help protect eggs from damage, Health Canada said. The agency noted that eggs can sometimes be contaminated with salmonella and other bacteria that could cause food poisoning.

