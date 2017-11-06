All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS

    WATCH: Donald Trump Reacts To Texas Shooting

    The U.S. president said he would be monitoring the situation from Japan.

    06/11/2017 07:12 SAST | Updated 5 hours ago
    Mohammad Khursheed / Reuters
    Local residents embrace during a candlelight vigil for victims of a mass shooting in a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, U.S., November 5, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Khursheed

    U.S. President Donald Trump has reacted on Twitter to the shooting at a church in Texas in which 26 people were killed.

    "We cannot put into words the grief we all feel and we cannot begin to imagine the suffering of those who lost [those] they so dearly loved," Trump said in a video published on Twitter.

    A pastor's daughter and a five-year-old boy were among those killed in the latest mass shooting to hit the U.S.

    MORE:Donald TrumpNewsTexas shootingU.S.