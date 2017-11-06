WATCH: Donald Trump Reacts To Texas Shooting

Local residents embrace during a candlelight vigil for victims of a mass shooting in a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, U.S., November 5, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Khursheed

U.S. President Donald Trump has reacted on Twitter to the shooting at a church in Texas in which 26 people were killed.

"We cannot put into words the grief we all feel and we cannot begin to imagine the suffering of those who lost [those] they so dearly loved," Trump said in a video published on Twitter.

...Americans do what we do best: we pull together. We join hands. We lock arms and through the tears and the sadness, we stand strong... pic.twitter.com/qkCPgtKGkA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2017

A pastor's daughter and a five-year-old boy were among those killed in the latest mass shooting to hit the U.S.