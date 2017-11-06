Who's The Most Stylish Of Them All? -- All The Pictures From The SA Style Awards

The 21st instalment of the annual SA Style Awards was held on Sunday night, and, as usual, high fashion was the order of the day.
The who's who of both the entertainment and fashion industries gathered at Sandton City's Diamond Walk to honour this year's most stylish media personalities.
The awards are the brainchild of Jill Grogor, owner of publicity and events management company Zebra Square.
"Over the years, we have showcased the glamour, success and unmistakable sense of style of so many South African personalities who have made their mark in South Africa and abroad," Grogor said when the awards celebrated their 20th anniversary last year, one of the most defining moments in her career.
Here's a list of the 2017 winners.
Most Stylish Performing Artist in Film or TV -- Thembisa Mdoda
Most Stylish Performing Artist in Film or TV 2017 goes to Thembisa Mdoda
Most Stylish Media Personality -- Ayanda Thabethe
The Next Best Thing: Social Media -- Kefilwe Mabote
If you told me seven years ago this is the woman I would have become, I probably wouldn't have believed you. All I intended on doing was just living my life the way I wanted and sharing my style days with people who chose to follow me. What has evolved from this has been monumentally life changing! Receiving The Next Big Thing Award at the #SAStyleAwards17 is an absolute honour! Thank you to every single one of you who follow me and for your ongoing support. I know I wouldn't be where I am today without you. Dress @lamancheofficial Hair styled by @lajawihair Make up @celestemakeup
Most Innovative Style -- LOOTLOVE
Most Stylish Couple -- Dineo Moeketsi and Solo
Most Stylish Couple for 2017 goes to Power Couple Dineo & Solo
The Next Best Thing -- Clare Wiese Wentzel
Next Big Thing 2017 Clare Wiese-Wentzel, Presenter of Mooimaak on Kyknet, awarded to the trendsetter and fashion maker in the last year, who has made her mark in her specific field of business. The next big thing is such an affirmation that you are on the path to great success. This category of South African Style awards provides an incredible platform and launchpad to take your career to the next level. All eyes are on your journey and what you are doing and the award opens so many doors to making your biggest dreams come true.
Most Stylish Designer: Interior or Fashion -- Tristan Du Plessis
Most Stylish Designer 2017 Tristan du Plessis
Most Stylish Performing Artist in Music -- Black Coffee
Most Stylish Performing Artist in Music for 2017 goes to none other than Black Coffee
Other winners include:
Most Stylish Model -- Candice Swanepoel
Most Stylish Business Person -- Colin Coleman
SA Style Icon -- Jenny Andrew
The late Jenny Andrew wins the award for 'Style Icon' at the SA Style Awards.#SAStyleAwards17— Maps Maponyane (@MapsMaponyane) November 5, 2017
Here are some snaps from the celebrations: