Who's The Most Stylish Of Them All? -- All The Pictures From The SA Style Awards

Ayanda Thabete was named the Most Stylish Media Personality at this year's SA Style Awards, held at Sandton City's Diamond Walk on Sunday.

The 21st instalment of the annual SA Style Awards was held on Sunday night, and, as usual, high fashion was the order of the day.

The who's who of both the entertainment and fashion industries gathered at Sandton City's Diamond Walk to honour this year's most stylish media personalities.

Read: Dineo Moeketsi And Solo Are Such Goals And These Loved Up Snaps Of Them Prove It

The awards are the brainchild of Jill Grogor, owner of publicity and events management company Zebra Square.

"Over the years, we have showcased the glamour, success and unmistakable sense of style of so many South African personalities who have made their mark in South Africa and abroad," Grogor said when the awards celebrated their 20th anniversary last year, one of the most defining moments in her career.

Here's a list of the 2017 winners.

Most Stylish Performing Artist in Film or TV -- Thembisa Mdoda

Most Stylish Media Personality -- Ayanda Thabethe

The Next Best Thing: Social Media -- Kefilwe Mabote

Most Innovative Style -- LOOTLOVE

Most Stylish Couple -- Dineo Moeketsi and Solo

The Next Best Thing -- Clare Wiese Wentzel

Most Stylish Designer: Interior or Fashion -- Tristan Du Plessis

Most Stylish Performing Artist in Music -- Black Coffee

Other winners include:

Most Stylish Model -- Candice Swanepoel

Most Stylish Business Person -- Colin Coleman

SA Style Icon -- Jenny Andrew

The late Jenny Andrew wins the award for 'Style Icon' at the SA Style Awards.#SAStyleAwards17 — Maps Maponyane (@MapsMaponyane) November 5, 2017

Here are some snaps from the celebrations: