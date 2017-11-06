All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Who's The Most Stylish Of Them All? -- All The Pictures From The SA Style Awards

    Sandton City's Diamond Walk was the place to be on Sunday.

    06/11/2017 10:33 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago
    Photogeniustats Via AyandaThabetheInstagram
    Ayanda Thabete was named the Most Stylish Media Personality at this year's SA Style Awards, held at Sandton City's Diamond Walk on Sunday.

    The 21st instalment of the annual SA Style Awards was held on Sunday night, and, as usual, high fashion was the order of the day.

    The who's who of both the entertainment and fashion industries gathered at Sandton City's Diamond Walk to honour this year's most stylish media personalities.

    Read: Dineo Moeketsi And Solo Are Such Goals And These Loved Up Snaps Of Them Prove It

    The awards are the brainchild of Jill Grogor, owner of publicity and events management company Zebra Square.

    "Over the years, we have showcased the glamour, success and unmistakable sense of style of so many South African personalities who have made their mark in South Africa and abroad," Grogor said when the awards celebrated their 20th anniversary last year, one of the most defining moments in her career.

    Here's a list of the 2017 winners.

    Most Stylish Performing Artist in Film or TV -- Thembisa Mdoda

    Competition for #SAStlyeAwards17💃🏻 was fierce but this years ✨Most Stylish Performing Artist in Film or TV 2017 ✨goes to Thembisa Mdoda @thembisamdoda 👏🏻 #WatchtheSpace #countdown #Diamondwalk @sandtoncitymall @tsogosun @greygoose @skinscosmetics.sa @alfaromeoofficial @carltonhairsa @dr_anushka_reddy @bombaysapphire @dusse_za #ashbourne #martiniprosecco🍾 @acquapanna @sanpellegrino_official

    Most Stylish Media Personality -- Ayanda Thabethe

    The Next Best Thing: Social Media -- Kefilwe Mabote

    Most Innovative Style -- LOOTLOVE

    Most Stylish Couple -- Dineo Moeketsi and Solo

    The Next Best Thing -- Clare Wiese Wentzel

    ✨Next Big Thing 2017 ✨ Clare Wiese-Wentzel, Presenter of Mooimaak on Kyknet, awarded to the trendsetter and fashion maker in the last year, who has made her mark in her specific field of business. @clarewiesewentzel #SAStlyeAwards17 💃🏻 👏🏻 #StyleintheCity #Diamondwalk @sandtoncitymall @tsogosun @greygoose @skinscosmetics.sa @alfaromeoofficial @carltonhairsa @dr_anushka_reddy @bombaysapphire @dusse_za #ashbourne #martiniprosecco🍾 @acquapanna @sanpellegrino_official The next big thing is such an affirmation that you are on the path to great success. This category of South African Style awards provides an incredible platform and launchpad to take your career to the next level. All eyes are on your journey and what you are doing and the award opens so many doors to making your biggest dreams come true.

    Most Stylish Designer: Interior or Fashion -- Tristan Du Plessis

    Most Stylish Performing Artist in Music -- Black Coffee

    Other winners include:

    Most Stylish Model -- Candice Swanepoel

    Most Stylish Business Person -- Colin Coleman

    SA Style Icon -- Jenny Andrew

    Here are some snaps from the celebrations:

