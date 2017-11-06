All Sections
    • POLITICS

    Zuma: Stop Blaming Me For Everything That Goes Wrong

    "Even when someone has lost a shoelace, the problem is Zuma. When there's a drought, they say it's because of Zuma."

    06/11/2017 07:32 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago
    Sumaya Hisham / Reuters
    President Jacob Zuma.

    President Jacob Zuma is tired of being blamed for every problem the country faced, EWN reported on Monday.

    "Even when someone has lost a shoelace, the problem is Zuma. When there's a drought, they say it's because of Zuma," the president reportedly said during a speech on Sunday.


    Zuma was speaking at a a lecture on former ANC president Oliver Tambo held in Kagiso on Sunday, but made clear from the beginning that he would not be speaking about Tambo, but politics in general.

    Zuma also said that he looked forward to stepping down as president.

    "I am very happy that I am leaving my position in December," he said.

