Best Of HuffPost On 07 November: 7 Stories You Shouldn't Miss

1. Cyril Ramaphosa may have made a mistake by excluding presidential kingmaker and Mpumalanga premier David Mabuza from his top-six slate. Instead, the deputy president opted for science and technology minister Naledi Pandor as his running mate ahead of the ANC's national conference in December. Mabuza is said to have a firm grip on most of the 736 voting delegates from his province who will be attending the conference. Read more.

2. Singer and former ANC MP Jennifer Ferguson says her family has become stronger since she publicly accused South African Football Association (Safa) boss Danny Jordaan of raping her in the 1990s, but notes that it has been "deeply traumatic" for her sons. She has one daughter and two sons and has been married to Anders Nyberg for over 20 years. "It has been deeply traumatic for my sons. My first-born, Ralph, in a way has been propelled into such an enormous activism, he is an amazing boy. Read more.

3. Cyber-bullying, trolling and dragging are terms that have become part and parcel of our daily cyber lives. Some of us have faced these hurtful and harmful actions. Celebrities are perhaps the biggest victims though, as they are frequently the subjects of trolling, body-shaming and bullying. Our local media personalities have not been spared, facing a barrage of ugly insults recently. Read more.

4. Things really heated up in local radio station 702's studio on Tuesday morning, when Jacques Pauw, author of the controversial book "The President's Keepers", laid into former Sunday Times journalist Stephan Hofstatter for not checking his sources while researching the so-called "rogue unit" within the South African Revenue Service (SARS) that implicated Pravin Gordhan, SARS commissioner at the time. Read more.

5. Just days after a video showing actress Phindile Gwala seasoning and pretending to eat a stash of cash on her plate at a restaurant, police have confirmed that the video is now a subject of an investigation. In the video, Gwala can be seen adding salt and pepper to a stash of cash on her plate, while fellow actress, Jessica Nkosi, can be seen recording the moment. A man opposite them is also seen recording what Gwala is doing whilst boasting that they're "chewing cash." Read more.

6. A private television station in the Afghan capital came under attack on Tuesday by a number of gunmen who broke into the building after an explosion, officials said. A tweet from the station's Twitter account said staffers reported several casualties inside the building and staff members reached by telephone said between two and five people appeared to have been killed. Read more.

7. The United Nations' weather and climate agency, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), said 2017 is set to become one of the hottest years on record, after 2015 and 2016, mainly because of the El Nino phenomenon. Last year set a record for Earth's average global temperature. Read more.