Manana Wants "Justice To Be Served" In Assault Case

Former Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training Mduduzi Manana says he is not seeking a lenient sentence, but only wants justice to be served.

"I am quite remorseful and have taken full responsibility, but I do want justice to be delivered especially to the victims," Manana told journalists after his brief appearance at the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

He was due to be sentenced on Tuesday but the matter was postponed to Wednesday.

On September 13, Manana was convicted of three counts of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm after pleading guilty to the charges.

The charges relate to the assault of three women at Cubana in Fourways on August 6.

The assault was filmed and went viral on social media sparking a national outcry for his arrest.

Manana said he wanted to reach out to the victims but his bail conditions did not allow it.

"I would initiate a process after the case to reach out to the victims, to reach out to the families so that going forward our relations are accordingly," he said.

Manana's legal counsel, Michael Motsoeneng Bill said he had only received the correctional supervision report on Tuesday morning, and probational officer report on Monday.

Bill said he had no proper opportunity to go through the two reports and asked if the matter could be postponed to Wednesday.

Dressed in a brown tailored suit, Manana appeared calm and smiling with some family members and friends in the gallery.

In his plea explanation in September, Manana said one of the woman, Noluthando Mahlaba who joined their table had asked him: "Who do you think you are? You isitabane [gay]."

He said, following this remark, he intentionally assaulted Mahlaba with an open hand on her face and back.

Manana also said he pulled her hair, pulled her to the ground, kicked and punched her.

He said a fight then broke out in which he also intentionally assaulted two other women - Monoisa Duma and Thina Mopipa.

The case against his co-accused Thulani Mdaka and Cyril Madonsela has been postponed in the same court to November 16 pending a victim impact report.

