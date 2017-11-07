All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Jessica Nkosi Unhappy About 'That' Viral Cash Video, Police Investigating

    The video became the subject of a police investigation after it was linked to a second video clip, showing bundles of notes, in various denominations.

    07/11/2017 13:28 SAST | Updated 3 minutes ago
    Dereck Green/Gallo Images/Getty Images
    Media personality Jessica Nkosi.

    Just days after a video showing actress Phindile Gwala seasoning and pretending to eat a stash of cash on her plate at a restaurant, police have confirmed that the video is now a subject of an investigation.

    Read: Everyone's Talking About That Jessica Nkosi And Phindile Gwala Lunch

    In the video, Gwala can be seen adding salt and pepper to a stash of cash on her plate meanwhile fellow actress, Nkosi can be seen recording the moment. A man opposite them is also seen recording what Gwala is doing whilst boasting that they're "chewing cash."

    The video became the subject of a police investigation after it was linked to a second video clip, showing bundles of notes, in various denominations, in a suitcase. A Fidelity security bag can also be seen in the notes, News24 reported.

    Vuyo Mhaga, the spokesperson for police minister, Fikile Mbalula, said police are aware of the footage, and an investigation is underway.

    Nkosi's management, Capacity Relations, said in a statement that she hadn't done anything wrong but was rather an innocent bystander.

    "What transpired left Jessica uncomfortable and upset as this is not the company she is used to keeping nor the environment she wishes to associate her personal brand with," the PR firm said.

    Additional reporting by Duenna Mambana.

    MORE:celebrityEntertainmentJessica NkosiPhindile Gwala