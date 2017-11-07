Jessica Nkosi Unhappy About 'That' Viral Cash Video, Police Investigating

Just days after a video showing actress Phindile Gwala seasoning and pretending to eat a stash of cash on her plate at a restaurant, police have confirmed that the video is now a subject of an investigation.

In the video, Gwala can be seen adding salt and pepper to a stash of cash on her plate meanwhile fellow actress, Nkosi can be seen recording the moment. A man opposite them is also seen recording what Gwala is doing whilst boasting that they're "chewing cash."

Baphila kamnandi oJessica Nkosi yaz. pic.twitter.com/O0ojhUHog5 — Zweli Ndhlovu (@JustZweli) November 3, 2017

The video became the subject of a police investigation after it was linked to a second video clip, showing bundles of notes, in various denominations, in a suitcase. A Fidelity security bag can also be seen in the notes, News24 reported.

Watch till the end. pic.twitter.com/RkLC0O0LM4 — 式 itwo (@i_two) November 3, 2017

Vuyo Mhaga, the spokesperson for police minister, Fikile Mbalula, said police are aware of the footage, and an investigation is underway.

Nkosi's management, Capacity Relations, said in a statement that she hadn't done anything wrong but was rather an innocent bystander.

"What transpired left Jessica uncomfortable and upset as this is not the company she is used to keeping nor the environment she wishes to associate her personal brand with," the PR firm said.

Additional reporting by Duenna Mambana.