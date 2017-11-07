Public Protector Won't Stand For Durban Nudist Beach

There will be no bare bottoms at Durban's South Coast beach following the ruling by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane against turning it into a nudist area. In her findings, Mkhwebane said the Ray Nkoyeni Municipality had breached its own anti-nudity policies, according to The Independent.

She called the use of the phrase "relaxing the by-law" a "whitewashing and sugar-coating exercise intended to make the municipality's unlawful act seem more appealing or pleasant when in actual fact it was unlawful and improper".

The Concerned Citizens Group on Monday announced the outcome of the three-year probe into whether the Ray Nkonyeni Municipality should have approved an application for nudists on Mpenjati Beach.

"This is what they should have done three years ago, reject the application.They should have told the nudists to go be naked in their bathrooms like everybody else."

The group's Reverend Mike Effanga later told "The Mercury" the final report was hand-delivered to him on Friday.

"This is a victory, any wise municipality will realise this idea is dead. Laws are informed by morality and if you break the laws, you are offending morality," he said.

In contravening the laws, the municipality breached morality. And there is a zero possibility that the municipality can do anything now because they can't change the law in 30 days," Effanga added.

He was referring to the deadline for the implementation of remedial action.

Spokesperson for the Ray Nkonyeni Municipality, Simon April, said he was not aware that the report had been finalised and issued.

"Last we dealt with was making written and oral submissions after the public protector issued a provisional report," he said.