Fashion Guru Siya Beyile Is The Youngest African To Grace The Cover Of GQ

Siya Beyile is a well-known name in the fashion circles and he has now added one more accolade to his stellar career.

The 23-year-old Eastern Cape-born fashionista has been featured on the GQ Style Spring/Summer issue, making him the youngest African personality to grace the cover of the highly respected men's magazine.

Beyile believes the cover represents "hope" to all young people who one day want to be successful in their respective fields.

He told HuffPost on Tuesday that the cover sends a message: "You know, black child, whatever your struggles, you can do it,"

According to the "The Threaded Man" founder, growing up in the Eastern Cape with such a strong passion for fashion was unconventional and the cover represents "a powerful work in progress".

He was unable to finish his BA in fashion at the Fashion Design School & Retail Education Institute LISOF owing to financial problems. That did not deter the fashion enthusiast.

Siya Biyela dressed "The Threaded Man"

Beyile later secured an internship for South African Fashion Week, which eventually led to him working with trend expert and founder of Flux Trends, Dion Chang.

In 2016 he was announced as one of "Africa's 30 under 30" for 2026 by Forbes Africa.

He was also selected as one of five South Africans to attend The Meeting of the Minds: South Africa's Enterprising Next Generation conference in New York City, U.S.

He then bagged the title of Jameson Select Reserve Man of Character award at the GQ Best Dressed Awards in 2016.

GQ editor Nkosiyati Khumalo explained his choice in the cover star, saying he presents a fascinating story.

"Over the years, Siya's story has been interesting, he turned a fashion blog into a business," Khumalo said.

Khumalo added that the cover "encapsulates South African style".