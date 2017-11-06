All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Someone Was Trying To Sell Nude Photos Of Sia So She Tweeted One Herself

    Sia for yourself.

    07/11/2017 05:17 SAST | Updated 8 hours ago
    Danny Moloshok / Reuters

    We've all gotten used to Sia Furler hiding her face during performances and appearances, but now the 'This Is Acting' singer has acted boldly after someone tried to exploit her.

    "Someone is apparently trying to sell naked photos of me to my fans," Furler tweeted on Tuesday afternoon, "Save your money, here it is for free".

    Furler's screenshot of the cheeky image also included a message from the seller attempting to exploit her for their financial gain. "If you make the purchase," the message reads, "it will be unblurred and you will receive and [sic] additional 14 images".

    After Furler posted the image her fans were quick to embrace the move of undercutting the gross invasion of her privacy.

    Furler is currently working on a festive album 'Everyday Is Christmas' which is set to release on November 17.

