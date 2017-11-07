7 Low-Budget Weekend Treats In Jozi This Festive Season

Jozi's got it all –– the energy, the friendliest people, the freshest ideas, and the high-octane lifestyle and unique character that attracts migrants and tourists from around the world.

If you're planning some weekend jaunts to get into the groove of the upcoming festive season, but you're low on rands, there are still lots of fun things to do.

Here's HuffPost's list of cool weekend stuff to do around the city that won't bust your budget:

1. See the city from the top of Africa's tallest building: only R15

Take some time off and check out the tallest building in Africa, the 223m Carlton Centre in Joburg's CBD, which currently houses Transnet. With its glass-walled top floor offering a panoramic view of Gauteng's urban sprawl, there is much to be seen from atop the Carlton. Looking south, the mining belt along the gold reef is still visible.

2. Visit the Johannesburg Art Gallery

Take a cultural weekend off with family or friends, and get acquainted with some of our art treasures at the famous gallery known as "the JAG" –– that have an impressive historical collection worth viewing. Best of all, admission is free!

3. Take a three-wheel spin through Melville on an e-Tuktuk

For a reasonable price, you can use the e-Tuktuks to get around the trendy Melville party spots. They are a refreshing, environmentally-friendly and fun.

4. Get great meals and bargains on a budget at the Neighbourgoods Market

Too lazy to cook? Get ready-made goodies at affordable prices at this Saturday market famous for its array of locally sourced food, live music from the likes of Majozi, and fun atmosphere. You'll find it on Juta Street in Braamfontein.

5. Hang out at The Living Room in Maboneng

From as little as R60, you get to overlook the gorgeous city skyline surrounded by an abundance of plants, while you sip on delicious cocktails.

6.Recharge your spirit at the Kliprivierberg Nature Reserve

If you're the type to go out and be one with nature, grab your hiking boots and your nearest and dearest and head out for a weekend in the peaceful South. Just 11km out of the CBD, Klipriviersberg lets stressed city types reconnect with nature close to home on a number of hiking trails, offering an array of more than 600 plant an 150 bird species, along with game like wildebeest and zebra. It also has the highest concentration of Iron-Age sites on the Witwatersrand, with historical curiosities like a replica BaTswana village and the ruins of a Voortrekker house to discover. And it's also free!

7. The Sterkfontein Caves (R165 for adults; R100 for Students)

Sterkfontein, South Africa - August 9, 2015: Pillars of limestone hang from the ceiling of the Sterkfontein Caves, home of the major discovery of Plesianthropus transvaalensis (aka Mrs. Ples). The area is known as the Cradle of Humankind.

If you are in the mood to explore the origins of human race, then this is the place for you. For your entrance fee, you can take a tour of the caves and get to see well-known hominid fossils like Mrs Ples.

