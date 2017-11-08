Best Of HuffPost On 8 November: 7 Stories You Shouldn't Miss

1. Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa threw a spanner in the works by announcing his running mate and preferred slate come the ANC national conference in December. The move, which analysts deemed as extremely risky, saw the presidential hopeful name Minister of Science and Technology Naledi Pandor as his favoured deputy. But Ramaphosa's surprise announcement at the weekend may now put pressure on other presidential competitors to follow suit with the attention now -- with the ANC elective conference just over a month away -- turning onto who could be the ANC's next top six. Read more.

2. Evidence leader Ntuthuzelo Vanara on Wednesday offered a scathing assessment of former Eskom board chairman Zola Tsotsi while questioning a witness who appeared before the parliamentary inquiry into state-owned companies. The inquiry was hearing testimony from Tsholofelo Molefe, who served as finance director at the utility from January 2014 to June 2015. Read more.

3. The suspension of four top Eskom executives in early 2015 was a "little strange", MPs heard on Wednesday. Testifying before the parliamentary inquiry into state capture, former Eskom finance director Tsholofelo Molefe, who was one of those suspended, said it was only long after the events that she "put the dots together". At the time, she had wondered why a new board, which had only existed for two-and-a-half months, had considered the suspensions. Read more.

4. "Yizo Yizo" is probably one of the most controversial, and most loved drama series in South African TV history –– and it's back on our screens. On Tuesday night, viewers got a nostalgia trip, and those who missed the episode had a severe case of FOMO...Read more.

5. It's no secret that 2017 has been a great year for singer/songwriter Shekhinah Donnell -- hot on the heels of her new album, Rose Gold, she shared a stage with 10-time Grammy winner John Legend on his latest tour to South Africa. Read more.

6. Jozi's got it all –– the energy, the friendliest people, the freshest ideas, and the high-octane lifestyle and unique character that attracts migrants and tourists from around the world. If you're planning some weekend jaunts to get into the groove of the upcoming festive season, but you're low on rands, there are still lots of fun things to do. Read more.

7. Dot Klerck's lifelike elephant-and-calf cake is a colossal beauty, and it won her a Best Showpiece award at the international 2017 Cake Master Awards in Birmingham, U.K., over the weekend. "Winning the award was unbelievable. It is one of the highest accolades you can get in [the cake-decorating] industry," the Cape Town cake artist told HuffPost on Wednesday. Klerck collaborated with the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) and The Elephant Project SA to construct her masterpiece. Read more.