Father Charged With 'Recklessly' Putting 'Ice' On Baby's Dummy

A young NSW father is facing poisoning charges after he allegedly put the drug 'ice' on his baby daughter's dummy.

Health authorities raised the alarm when the four-month-old girl was admitted to hospital in her home town of Albury near the Victorian border in late October.

Her illness was initially a mystery, until pathology tests revealed the baby had the drugs amphetamine and methylamphetamine -- commonly known as 'ice' -- in her system.

The 24-year-old North Albury father of the baby girl was chased down by Child Abuse Squad detectives and police in Albury just before 9am on Wednesday, where he was arrested and taken to Albury Police Station.

He has been refused bail and will face Albury Local Court on Thursday charged with using poison to endanger life or inflicting grievous harm.

Police will allege in court that the man recklessly administered ice to the child by contaminating her dummy.

Methylamphetamine is highly addictive and has been reported to cause cognitive and physical developmental delays, problems concentrating and low birth weights in children exposed to the drug in utero.

The baby has now been released from hospital, according to Fairfax Media.

Anyone with concerns about suspected child abuse or exploitation should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the confidential Crime Stoppers online reporting page.