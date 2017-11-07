Jennifer Garner Has A Pet Chicken Named After A 'Mean Girls' Character She Walks On A Leash

There sure is a lot of important news out there these days. Tons of breaking news and important things going on, so we're glad you're here to talk about Jennifer Garner's pet chicken she walks on a leash.

"That doesn't sound like important news to me," you might be saying, but you would be wrong.

"If there isn't a Chicken Lady Day," Garner wrote on her Instagram, "there really should be. Man, my life gets more exciting all the time".

Garner posted the caption alongside the photo of her walking her pet chook, but that's not where the story ends.

"Meet one of our ladies, Regina George," Garner continued. "Regina loves long walks, dehydrated bugs, and kale. Regina hates... carbs."

Garner finished up the EXCEPTIONAL caption with the following hashtags: #shesanicechickenbutaMeanGirl, #MeanGirlsthemovie, #ithinkshehasaburnbook, #cluckcluck.

This isn't even the first time Garner has posted on her Instagram about chickens in recent weeks. Back in October Garner posed with THREE chickens and a tote bag that says "Chickens Y'all".

We did some investigating and despite tagging Reese Witherspoon and her design brand Draper James and despite the store selling a variety of tote bags with messages like "Peace Y'all" and "Go Nuts Y'all" there is no sign of a "Chickens Y'all" tote.

Garner only joined Instagram in September, but since then she has been a force to be reckoned with, posting incredible content like the time she was recovering from dental surgery and was still high on anesthetic.

Throwback Thursday-- that time I had dental anesthesia...laughing gas + novocaine + Hamilton = you're welcome. #TBT @hamiltonmusical A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) on Sep 14, 2017 at 10:45am PDT

A true, magical gift to us all.