    • ENTERTAINMENT

    LootLove And Bontle Modiselle To Fly SA Flag At MTV EMAs

    The two celebrities will fly the South African flag high at this weekend's MTV EMAs, along with award nominees Babes Wodumo and Nasty C.

    08/11/2017 15:22 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago
    Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images
    Luthando 'LootLove' Shosha will host the red carpet at the MTV EMAs on Sunday.

    South African media personalities Luthando Shosha and Bontle Modiselle will represent Africa at the MTV EMAs taking place in London this Sunday.

    Shosha, popularly known as LootLove, will host the red carpet, while Modiselle will be part of the social squad alongside celebrities from other parts of the world.

    Read: Who's The Most Stylish Of Them All? -- All The Pictures From The SA Style Awards

    Shosha was recently celebrated as the woman with the Most Innovative Style at the South African Style Awards. Speaking to TheJuice, she told everyone how thrilled she was, and vowed to make our chests swell with pride in London.

    "I'm so excited to represent Africa as the host on the red carpet at this year's MTV EMAs in London. It's an unbelievable opportunity, and I promise to make South Africa proud internationally," she told the publication.

    Modiselle is just as amped:

    Also Read: Here's The Music Video Bontle Modiselle And Priddy Ugly Were Shooting (While We Believed They Were Engaged)

    Durban-based gqom queen Babes Wodumo and rapper Nasty C have scored nominations at the awards.

    Also Read: Congratulations To Babes Wodumo And Nasty C On Their MTV EMAs Nominations

