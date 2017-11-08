LootLove And Bontle Modiselle To Fly SA Flag At MTV EMAs

Luthando 'LootLove' Shosha will host the red carpet at the MTV EMAs on Sunday.

South African media personalities Luthando Shosha and Bontle Modiselle will represent Africa at the MTV EMAs taking place in London this Sunday.

Shosha, popularly known as LootLove, will host the red carpet, while Modiselle will be part of the social squad alongside celebrities from other parts of the world.

Shosha was recently celebrated as the woman with the Most Innovative Style at the South African Style Awards. Speaking to TheJuice, she told everyone how thrilled she was, and vowed to make our chests swell with pride in London.

"I'm so excited to represent Africa as the host on the red carpet at this year's MTV EMAs in London. It's an unbelievable opportunity, and I promise to make South Africa proud internationally," she told the publication.

Modiselle is just as amped:

What a time!!!! A goosebump moment for me as I represent Africa in the London at the MTV EMA. God keeps coming through for a girl! 🙌😁❤ https://t.co/hmPvnqKbMa — BonBon (@BontleModiselle) November 3, 2017

Durban-based gqom queen Babes Wodumo and rapper Nasty C have scored nominations at the awards.

