Mogoeng: Business Must Help SA Deal With Racism, Land And Exclusion

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has appealed to the business community to come up with a plan to deal with racism and exclusion, Business Day reported on Wednesday. Mogoeng addressed the Sunday Times top companies awards on Tuesday night.

Mogoeng reportedly said business needed to deal with racism, land and exclusion, adding that the country was depending on it to rescue it from junk status.

"How can we give up hope? Why is it that there isn't much movement in the area of investment? Are you not running the risk of waiting until it is too late? The same applies to land. Why do you sit back with all the talent you have and allow a few opportunists to ruin it for all of us when you could come up with a plan to resolve this peacefully?" Mogoeng was quoted as saying.

Mogoeng reportedly appealed to business to stop pursuing profits at the expense of human lives and said business needed to come to the party instead of being at war with government.

