ENTERTAINMENT

Sarah Kozlowski To Star In Soccer-Themed 'The Agent'

South Africans first got to know actress Sarah Kozlowski as unstable sex-tape blackmailer Pam in 'Isidingo', but she was also in e.tv's 'Jongo', as well as 'Tholo' and 'Bone Of My Bones' on SABC. Now she's off to go shoot new show 'The Agent' in Mauritius. Sarah gave us some insights into her favourite South African TV shows and bubbled over with excitement about her new gig.