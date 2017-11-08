All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Legend Effect Gets Shekhinah's 'Suited' Video Over 2M Views

    Opening for international super-smoothie John Legend has brought her tons of attention –– and we couldn't be happier for her.

    08/11/2017 11:56 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago

    It's no secret that 2017 has been a great year for singer/songwriter Shekhinah Donnell -- hot on the heels of her new album, Rose Gold, she shared a stage with 10-time Grammy winner John Legend on his latest tour to South Africa.

    Read: Shekhinah On RoseGold: It's A Combination Of All The Things I Love And Things That I Wanted To Make Perfect

    On Tuesday, Shek, as she is affectionately known, took to social media to thank her fans for watching the music video for her single Suited.

    The video was released in August, in the lead-up to her album launch in October.

    The 23-year-old stars alongside her boyfriend, Shaka Lungz, in the video, which many have claimed makes them want to fall in love again.

    Commenting on Youtube, Ofentse Mwase said: "This song makes me wanna sell my phone for a charger."

    Another user, Dillz, was also touched in his feels.

    "This song makes me wanna sit on the tv and watch the couch".

    Others on Twitter could not agree more.

    Sfiso could not have said it any better:

    Watch the video here:

    Keep the slayage coming, Shek!

