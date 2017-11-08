Legend Effect Gets Shekhinah's 'Suited' Video Over 2M Views

It's no secret that 2017 has been a great year for singer/songwriter Shekhinah Donnell -- hot on the heels of her new album, Rose Gold, she shared a stage with 10-time Grammy winner John Legend on his latest tour to South Africa.

On Tuesday, Shek, as she is affectionately known, took to social media to thank her fans for watching the music video for her single Suited.

The video was released in August, in the lead-up to her album launch in October.

The 23-year-old stars alongside her boyfriend, Shaka Lungz, in the video, which many have claimed makes them want to fall in love again.

Commenting on Youtube, Ofentse Mwase said: "This song makes me wanna sell my phone for a charger."

Another user, Dillz, was also touched in his feels.

"This song makes me wanna sit on the tv and watch the couch".

Others on Twitter could not agree more.

Two million thirty eight thousand and two hundred and ninety six views. pic.twitter.com/4xAA1PJzH2 — 2DecMyBDay⭐ (@Happydays4life1) November 7, 2017

Congratulations 🎉 baby I've honestly watched it a 1000th times crazy bout itm — Canasta Fox (@Canastafox) November 7, 2017

Sfiso could not have said it any better:

You good at your craft. We acknowledge and love you.

Keep the flames burning boo 😘 — Sfiso Simo Nkwanyana (@SimoSifiso) November 7, 2017

Watch the video here:

Keep the slayage coming, Shek!