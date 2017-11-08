These Are Yizo Yizo's 5 Most Memorable Actors

Yizo Yizo is probably one of the most controversial, and most loved drama series in South African TV history –– and it's back on our screens. On Tuesday night, viewers got a nostalgia trip, and those who missed the episode had a severe case of FOMO...

If you were born in 2000 or your parents never allowed you to watch #YizoYizo now is your chance on Sabc Encore at 20:30 it's a lot Fam ..♠️ — King Of Lituation (@ExquisiteVince_) November 7, 2017

The show had an iconic cast at the time, and most of the actors are still thriving in local shows. Here are some of the actors who just got more famous since Yizo Yizo...

1. The character of Javas, played by Meshack Mavuso, was memorable for his use of the phrase "ugrand jo?" (are you okay?), which later became the signature adlib for The Bomb Productions. He went on to work in Isidingo, and now stars in Mzanzi Magic's Isithembiso.

So this is where the ugrand jo originated from #YizoYizo pic.twitter.com/NphH9Fntun — Rudolph (@Rudolph_Bashin) November 7, 2017

2. Charmaine Mtinta won the Avanti Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series for playing Nomsa. She was Mavuso's love interest, and their first kissing scene was one of the epic moments of the series.

She later took on the role of Pearl, a gold-digging widow, in the SABC1 sitcom Gauteng Maboneng; later she starred in Mzansi Magic telenovela Inkaba. Mtinta has also been in the SABC soapies Generations and The Missing Link.

3. Thulas was played by Fana Mokoena, who has now stepped into the political arena –– who would have guessed it? He's now a parlaimentarian for the Economic Freedom Fighters, and does not shy away from serious commentary.

Mokoena was one of the most successful actors to graduate from Yizo Yizo. We saw him in various soapies, including Generations and The Lab. He also starred in movies like World War Z and delivered a chilling portrayal of genocidal General Augustin Bizimungu in Hotel Rwanda.

It's so weird seeing some of these actors and actresses play school kids 😂 o Fana Mokoena. #YizoYizo #SABCEncore — thando 2/5/16 (@Mello_Muffin) November 7, 2017

4. Ronnie Nyakale's role as Papa Action was his first claim to fame. He later played another gangster, Ding-Dong, on the e.tv soapie Rhythm City, and starred in South African hit movie Jerusalema.

He is now part of the Generations: The Legacy cast, playing gangster-turned-businessman Cosmo.

5. Sophie Ndaba played Louisa Tlali –– one of the laziest on-screen teachers of all time. In reality, Ndaba's hard work has led to her success as an actress and businesswoman. She made a big impact in her long-running role as Queen Moroka in Generations, and recently played the supporting role of nosy-yet-sophisticated Nkadimeng on Isidingo.

She also has a booming events business, which she has been running for close on 17 years.