'Yena A Ya Kwini?' Here's Everything You Need To Know

July (in red) is on the verge of stardom.

In recent weeks, you will have wondered where the phrase "yena a ya kwini?" comes from, what it means, and how you can use it.

Wonder no more...

The phrase was taken from a rant filmed and posted on Facebook. In the video, "July" is complaining about a family member who made false accusations about him and keeps spreading gossip about him.

Speaking in XiTsonga, Buti MaJuliee, as he's affectionately known, asks "loko ani vona yena a ya kwini?", which, loosely translated, means "where was she going when she saw me doing the things she's accusing me of?".

Although he was aware that he was being filmed, he had no idea his life was about to change for the better following the video, which has since gone viral. July has become an overnight sensation, scoring himself gigs both a singer and an on-stage entertainer.

In xiTsonga, we don't say "serves you right". We say "yena a ya kwini", which mean "where were you even going?". Isn't that amazing? https://t.co/uB0nM5eWl6 — Milk and Melanin (@_Hlonipho) November 5, 2017

He has also recorded and released a CD with Limpopo-based entertainer and media personality, Tirhani Mambasa.

Social media users have since adopted the phrase to use in real-life situations and it's hilarious. In true South African style, people have also been inspired to created songs asking, "yena a ya kwini?".

So, next time you find yourself in a situation where you need to ask the million-dollar question, yena a ya kwini?, here are similar situations to guide you:

"Insufficient fund replaced by Yena a ya kwini"this is what you will meet at the ATM if you don't have money...Buti Majullie😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Hg5QWjEtXC — Amu Griffith (@Amukela53989463) November 7, 2017