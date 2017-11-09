All Sections
    • POLITICS

    Ben Martins and Lucky Montana Take Their Rants To Twitter

    Suzanna Daniels' Eskom Inquiry Testimony Sets Twitter Ablaze

    09/11/2017 17:39 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago
    The Eskom inquiry has revealed some smallanyana skeletons about deputy public enterprises minister Ben Martins and former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) CEO Lucky Montana, which played out in a massive Twitter storm.

    In Parliament on Wednesday, Eskom's suspended head of legal services, Suzanne Daniels, revealed details of a meeting she attended with President Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane and Ajay Gupta at Melrose Arch in July.

    She testified that Gupta discussed the pension payout court case, involving former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe.

    This led to a press briefing by Martins denying his involvement and calling Daniels a liar.

    At the same time, he admitted to meeting the Gupta brothers a number of times and on one particular occasion he asked Tony Gupta and Montana to meet with him to discuss issues at the rail agency.

    Martins also took to social media.

    Montana would not take this lying down and defended himself, stating, he "never knew nor met any Gupta until invited by... Martins at his official residence".

    Twitter users also weighed in on the matter.

    MORE:Ben MartinsEskomEskom InquiryGuptasLucky MontanaParliamentPrasaStae CaptureTony Gupta