Suzanna Daniels' Eskom Inquiry Testimony Sets Twitter Ablaze

The Eskom inquiry has revealed some smallanyana skeletons about deputy public enterprises minister Ben Martins and former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) CEO Lucky Montana, which played out in a massive Twitter storm.

In Parliament on Wednesday, Eskom's suspended head of legal services, Suzanne Daniels, revealed details of a meeting she attended with President Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane and Ajay Gupta at Melrose Arch in July.

She testified that Gupta discussed the pension payout court case, involving former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe.

This led to a press briefing by Martins denying his involvement and calling Daniels a liar.

At the same time, he admitted to meeting the Gupta brothers a number of times and on one particular occasion he asked Tony Gupta and Montana to meet with him to discuss issues at the rail agency.

media statement pic.twitter.com/HQ1IrbBX2W — dikobe ben martins (@dikobebm) November 9, 2017

Martins also took to social media.

there are many ways to kill a man. the only ammunition u need for character assassination is to allege a phantom meeting with a gupta without any shred of proof & then drown what's left of ur conscience with a glass of whiskey November 9, 2017

Montana would not take this lying down and defended himself, stating, he "never knew nor met any Gupta until invited by... Martins at his official residence".

(1) For the record, I never knew nor met any Gupta until invited by Min Martins at his official residence. — Lucky Montana (@MontanaLucky) November 9, 2017

Rajesh Gupta & Duduzane Zuma joined our meeting later, clearly at the invitation of my Leader, Comrade and Friend, Ben Martins. — Lucky Montana (@MontanaLucky) November 9, 2017

Twitter users also weighed in on the matter.

So @dikobebm you met Tony Gupta in your personal capacity to discuss an official govt matter regarding the Prasa Board? Why? #EskomInquiry — edris hlongwane (@edrishlongwane) November 9, 2017

You called a press conference to lie to the public & incriminate yourself further. Why wd u discuss removal of transnet's board chair & with Atul Gupta? Is he your boss who appointed u? You are just a disgraced thief. U should be ashamed of yourself bloody crook. — Velly Dhladhla (@Vel_Dhladhla) November 9, 2017

Dear @MontanaLucky while you're under the bus check the drive shaft is greased properly. Rumours are that you're good at greasing... 👐 — Maggs Naidu (@maggsnaidu) November 9, 2017