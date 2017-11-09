Hyde Park, City Power Meet Over Outage At Pauw Book Launch

Hyde Park Corner management is still in a meeting with City Power in an attempt to get to the bottom of the power outage during the launch of investigative journalist Jacques Pauw's "The President's Keeper".

According to the mall's marketing manager, Ayanda Mauka, "there will be no comments until the investigation into the matter is concluded."

Mauka was also not sure when there would be more information about the matter.

Pauw's book launch on Wednesday night was disrupted by a mysterious power outage at the shopping centre, which has sparked many conspiracy theories pointing fingers at Black First Land First (BLF), Eskom and the State Security Agency.

BLF's Andile Mngxitama has denied any involvement in the matter, despite tweeting on Wednesday morning that BLF would be "organising a nice surprise for the author of #ThePresidentsKeepers nice little one [sic]".

Since its release last week, Pauw's book has been the talk of the town because of its controversial accusations against President Jacob Zuma.

Among other accusations, Zuma is said to have received monthly payments of R1-million from controversial tender mogul Roy Moodley without declaring it to the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

The State Security Agency (SSA) has since demanded the book be withdrawn from stores; however, most book stores have continued selling it following the high demand.

Pauw's lawyers have hit back at the SSA, saying its threat of court action over the book is "incongruous" and "serves no rational purpose".

Meanwhile, SARS has said it is also seeking legal advice on possible criminal and civil investigations into Pauw and the "Sunday Times", the newspaper that published excerpts from "The President's Keepers".