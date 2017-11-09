KFC Assault: Five Accused Back In Court

The five men accused of assaulting a couple at a KFC drive-through in Montana, are due to appear in the Pretoria North Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

Stephan Nel, 39, Joshua Scholtz, 21, DJ van Rooyen, 21, Marius Harding, 23 and Ockert Muller, 20, are facing charges of attempted murder, assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm, and pointing a firearm.

They allegedly attacked a black couple at a KFC drive-through in Montana on August 2.

Van Rooyen previously told the court that he had ordered his food and was told it would take some time.

The couple was parked behind him and the other accused were in a car behind them. While waiting, the husband got out of his car and confronted Van Rooyen.

Van Rooyen said a security guard told the husband to get back into his car. The man's wife told him to do the same.

Disturbing video

After the first assault, which Van Rooyen said he was not part of, both the husband and wife allegedly began punching Muller.

"At that point I intervened and hit him [the husband] with clenched fists," Van Rooyen said.

A disturbing video of the assault, which was widely shared on social media, shows a number of men assaulting the couple.

We stand against acts of violence & find the behavior in this footage inexcusable. — KFC South Africa (@KFCSA) August 5, 2017

A woman can be heard shouting: "Are you going to hit me? Are you going to hit me?"

The men, who are white, can be heard shouting obscenities.

Later the woman, who is black, can be heard shouting: "Don't hit my man."

The accused stated that they did not know each other and did not act as one group.

News24 previously revealed that Harding was arrested in 2014 on charges of assault and crimen injuria for allegedly assaulting three petrol pump attendants and using racial slurs at a garage in Petrus Steyn, Free State.

Harding also faces a charge of theft in a separate case in KwaZulu-Natal.

-- News24