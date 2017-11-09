Morgan Tsvangirai Worried About Zimbabwe's Stability

Zimbabwe's opposition leader, the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC)'s Morgan Tsvangirai, has said that he is worried about stability in the southern African country following the sacking of Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa this week.

President Robert Mugabe on Monday fired his deputy, as the struggle to succeed the nonagenarian between Mnangagwa and the veteran leader's wife, Grace, intensified.

Mnangagwa was the leading contender to succeed Mugabe, 93, but his abrupt removal appears to have cleared the way for Grace to take over.

In an interview with SABC in Johannesburg, where he was resting after treatment for cancer, Tsvangirai said: "This is a dramatic experience for the country. It's one thing to dismiss the vice-president, but it's another when it affects the stability of the country. This is a security risk."

