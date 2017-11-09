These Are The Horrific Effects Of The New Drug Known As Flakka

Flakka is a new drug that has made its way to the streets of Durban, which reportedly causes users to go into a state of panic and hysteria.

Founder and director of the Anti-Drug Forum Sam Pillay told Ray White on Talk Radio 702's "The Midday Report" on Thursday about the appalling side-effects of this drug.

"If you watch those YouTube videos, it is like a horror movie. Once it takes effect, it's like being possessed, demon-possessed," Pillay said.

"They have this amazing superhuman strength... their temperatures go up and their behaviour is bizarre," he added.

"Originally in 2014, it was made in China, and it found its way to the U.S. and Australia... It [has been available in South Africa for] a few weeks here. We have no clue how it got here or where it is manufactured."

He said the drug, a stimulant in the same family as cathinone, the active ingredient in Khat, first hit the U.S. and Australia in 2014, and that it was "very scary" and "devastating" that it had reached South Africa.

The drug is an amphetamine, like "speed" and "tik", which looks like coarse salt. It can also be found as a powdery substance which can be snorted, inhaled or mixed with liquid and ingested.

Pillay said the Anti-Drug Forum was working with police to try to stop the drug from spreading.

He claimed that the drug has already "ravaged" some parts of the U.S., Australia, Brazil and Russia.

Some South Africans took to social media to express their concern about the drug and to warn others about it.

I was hoping this new #Flakka drug wouldn't reach SA, but it's already in Durban. 💔💔💔 — Samkelo Ndlovu (@SamkeloNdlovu) November 9, 2017

#Flakka Let's hope it won't reach some provinces in South Africa like they say its already in Durban...💔 pic.twitter.com/Or6AYIAYO0 — RSAVelaphi🇿🇦 (@RSAVelaphi) November 9, 2017

😲😲😲 Was listening to radio today and i just heard that #Flakka has touched down in Mzantsi. Flakka the most dangerous drug in the world turn people into zombies and violance. That is why some call it zombie drug. Google the videos you will see some hurting themselves. — Mavestar DA DoN 👑 (@Mavestar18) November 9, 2017