Dear Grazia U.K. -- Our Kinky, Coiled, Beautiful Hair Needs No Retouching, Thanks.

Actress Lupita Nyong'o has called out Grazia U.K. for retouching and editing out her natural hair. The proudly naturally coiffed actress is the British womens' magazine's cover girl for November.

In the issue, she appears with a close-cropped head. However, the Kenyan-born star revealed that her hair was actually styled in a loose afro ponytail.

Disappointed that @GraziaUK edited out & smoothed my hair to fit a more Eurocentric notion of what beautiful hair looks like. #dtmh pic.twitter.com/10UUScS7Xo — Lupita Nyong'o (@Lupita_Nyongo) November 10, 2017

Expressing her disappointment in an Instagram post , the 34-year-old wrote: "As I have made clear so often in the past and with every fibre of my being, I embrace my natural heritage."

She added that although she grew up thinking silky hair was the standard of beauty, "I now know that my dark skin, and kinky, coily hair are beautiful too."

"Had I been consulted, I would have explained that I cannot support or condone the omission of what is my native heritage, with the intention that they appreciate that there is still a very long way to go to combat the unconscious prejudice against black women's complexion, hair, style and texture," she concluded.

Tweeps weren't pleased either:

To see teachers cutting a little black girl's braids...



Locs being banned in the workplace.



16-year old with natural hair told asked by school to "get your hair done"...



...to @Lupita_Nyongo having her hair erased off the cover of a mag.



The writing is ALL over the wall. — Kyra's Shea Medleys (@KyraSheaMedleys) November 10, 2017

Eurocentric aesthetics are not the standard. Ya'll are so wack for this. — Rachael the Lord (@RachaeltheLord) November 10, 2017

They still doing this in 2017? Do these editors live under a rock? #donttouchourhair — Ashley Kapri (@iamashleykapri) November 10, 2017

Black hair is beautiful in all of its forms, how dare they. This is ridiculous, the editors should be ashamed of themselves. — CarolynH. (@CarrieCnh12) November 10, 2017

Grazia U.K. has not yet responded.

..