    • LIFESTYLE

    Dear Grazia U.K. -- Our Kinky, Coiled, Beautiful Hair Needs No Retouching, Thanks.

    'There is still a very long way to go...' says Lupita Nyong'o.

    10/11/2017 10:11 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago
    Instagram

    Actress Lupita Nyong'o has called out Grazia U.K. for retouching and editing out her natural hair. The proudly naturally coiffed actress is the British womens' magazine's cover girl for November.

    In the issue, she appears with a close-cropped head. However, the Kenyan-born star revealed that her hair was actually styled in a loose afro ponytail.

    Expressing her disappointment in an Instagram post, the 34-year-old wrote: "As I have made clear so often in the past and with every fibre of my being, I embrace my natural heritage."

    She added that although she grew up thinking silky hair was the standard of beauty, "I now know that my dark skin, and kinky, coily hair are beautiful too."

    "Had I been consulted, I would have explained that I cannot support or condone the omission of what is my native heritage, with the intention that they appreciate that there is still a very long way to go to combat the unconscious prejudice against black women's complexion, hair, style and texture," she concluded.

    Tweeps weren't pleased either:

    Grazia U.K. has not yet responded.

    MORE:afroblack hairGrazia UKLifestylelupita nyong'o